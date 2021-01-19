Pakistan
PDM badly exposed before people: CM
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the PDM had been badly exposed to the people.
In a statement, the he said the untimely agitational drive of the opposition was an exercise in futility.
The agitators striving to obstruct the development process had been badly exposed, he said and added that now, these elements would continue to bewail while Pakistan would move forward under the strong leadership of PM Imran Khan.
He said there was no room for agitational politics and the narrative of the rejected elements had been rejected by the people.
In fact, the agitational politics had failed before the politics of public service of the PTI-led government, concluded the CM.
