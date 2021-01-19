Business & Finance
GM says Microsoft to invest in Cruise self-driving vehicle
- Microsoft will join GM, Honda and institutional investors in a new $2 billion equity investment round.
19 Jan 2021
NEW YORK: General Motors announced Tuesday that Microsoft is joining its Cruise autonomous driving venture, coming on board as an investor and technology partner as it pushes to commercialize self-driving technology.
Microsoft will join GM, Honda and institutional investors in a new $2 billion equity investment round, GM and Cruise said in a press release.
The companies have established "a long-term strategic relationship", with Microsoft providing hardware and software engineering support.
