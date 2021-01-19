Markets
Pakistan LNG seeks cargo for April delivery
- It is seeking the cargo on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for delivery into Port Qasim, Karachi over April 9 to 10.
19 Jan 2021
SINGAPORE: Pakistan LNG is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in April, a tender document posted on the company website showed on Tuesday.
It is seeking the cargo on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for delivery into Port Qasim, Karachi over April 9 to 10, according to the document.
Offers are due by Feb. 18.
