SHC orders NAB to complete inquiry against Sharjeel

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete its inquiry against the former provincial minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon into illegal recruitment in the information department until 23 February.

A SHC bench heard the bail plea of former minister in illegal recruitment case and asked the NAB Where did the inquiry reach against former minister?

The NAB prosecutor told the court that the inquiry against Memon in the illegal appointments made in the Sindh Information department was going on, but more time was needed to complete it. The court gave the NAB up to 23 days to complete the inquiry. The court also sought a progress report from the NAB till the next hearing.

It extended the bail plea of Memon till the next hearing. There were illegal recruitments made in the information department during Memon's tenure as Information Minister, NAB said.