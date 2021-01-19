PDM has badly been exposed to people, claims Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PDM has been badly exposed to the people.

In a statement on Tuesday, the CM said the untimely agitational drive of the opposition is an exercise in futility. The agitators striving to obstruct the development process have been badly exposed. Now, these elements will continue to bewail while Pakistan will move forward under the strong leadership of PM Imran Khan, he said.

There is no room for agitational politics and the narrative of the rejected elements has been rejected by the people. In fact, the agitational politics has failed before the politics of public service of the PTI-led government, concluded the CM.

Meanwhile, Amir Talal Gopang MNA and Syed Muhammad Sibtain Raza MPA met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and apprised him about the problems of their constituencies.

The CM assured to early solve their problems and reiterated that the journey of composite development and prosperity will be spread to backward localities.

The government has followed a policy of composite development and required resources are provided to backward cities. Earlier, funds were provided to some specific cities, he stated. He regretted that opposition obfuscated the people by raising hollow slogans and false claims.

Those engaged in negative politics should realise facts as PDM has compounded the difficulties of the people, he added.

Usman Buzdar maintained the opposition is undermining national interest for safeguarding some personal stakes. On the other side, public service is the main agenda of the PTI and the government will work hard to provide various facilities to the citizens, he said.

The CM reiterated the people of south Punjab have been given their rights, for the first time, as the government is fulfilling its promises made with the people.

The south Punjab secretariat is functional and problems of the people are resolved locally, he added. He regretted that the past government befooled the residents of south Punjab through hollow slogans and maintained south Punjab districts would have been developed if resources were not spent on areas of choice.

The past rulers used south Punjab province slogan for promoting their politics while the people continued to languish in the quagmire of poverty, he added.

It is satisfying that an era of composite development has started by PM Imran Khan as south Punjab funds have been ring-fenced and the credit goes to the PTI government that it has materialized the need of a south Punjab secretariat, concluded the CM.