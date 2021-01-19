ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
PDM's protest outside ECP aims at pressurizing institutions to get NRO: Farrukh Habib

  • He said opposition parties to submit records of their foreign funding to the ECP instead of blackmailing state institutions.
APP 19 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Railway’s Farrukh Habib Tuesday criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan office as to pressurizing national institutions to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Talking to a private news channel, he condemned PDM for holding public rallies amid the coronavirus pandemic, adding, unnatural alliance of opposition has become promoter of coronavirus in the country and government will not go anywhere with these so called gatherings.

He said PDM’s undemocratic movement had no future and parliament is the best forum for dialogue, adding, opposition has always used parliament for its own interests.

He said opposition parties to submit records of their foreign funding to the ECP instead of blackmailing state institutions.

Habib said the opposition parties had formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to protect the wealth accumulated through corruption and not for any public cause.

They were just trying to divert the attention of common people from their corruption and want to seek an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the government, he added.

