ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Don't blame me for fierce Real squad competition, says Zidane

  • It's easy to blame the coach but Real Madrid is a very difficult place to play.
  • Some players decide to stay here even though they know it's very difficult, while others, like Luka, have to leave to prove themselves.
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he is not to blame for Luka Jovic failing to succeed at the club after the Serbian striker scored as many goals in his first game with Eintracht Frankfurt as he managed in 18 months in the Spanish capital.

Jovic is one of several players who have proven their worth after an unproductive spell at Real under Zidane, such as Sergio Reguilon at Tottenham Hotspur and Achraf Hakim at Inter Milan.

"It's easy to blame the coach but Real Madrid is a very difficult place to play," Zidane told a news conference before Real's Copa del Rey tie away to Alcoyano on Wednesday.

"Some players decide to stay here even though they know it's very difficult, while others, like Luka, have to leave to prove themselves."

Real signed Jovic from Eintracht for 60 million euros ($72.82 million) in 2019 but he made only six league starts, scoring twice. He also ran into trouble off the pitch, breaking Serbia's coronavirus curfew rules and later injuring his foot while training at home.

He returned to the Bundesliga side on loan this month and could hardly have had a better impact in his first game back, scoring two late goals in a 3-1 win over Schalke 04.

Zidane defended signing the Serbian two years ago and said he could still have a good career with his side but emphasised the fierce level of competition at the club was not his making.

"Luka has a bright future and can prove himself here and it's the same for everyone else. There's a very strong level of competition here and that's not the coach's fault," added the Frenchman.

Zidane is expected to heavily rotate his squad for the Cup tie at third division Alcoyano but is wary of a potential upset.

"There are many surprises in the Cup in every country, as small teams get the chance to play against a big side and they do formidable things," he said.

Zinedine Zidane Luka Jovic Eintracht Frankfurt Real Madrid coach

Don't blame me for fierce Real squad competition, says Zidane

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters