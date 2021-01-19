PDM to gain nothing out of Islamabad protest: Firdous Ashiq

ISLAMABAD: Special assistant to the Punjab chief minister on information, Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s confused leadership was misleading public even when government agreed to talk to opposition on the issue of national interests.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the protest of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was beyond understanding and corrupt PDM cannot stop an institution from working through blackmailing tactics and creating chaos in the country.

She said public was fed up with the negative politics of opposition who were leveling baseless allegations against the national institutions to get NRO.

She said PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have looted the country one after the other and their children were now ready to take turn, adding she said people had rejected these corrupt elements and declared their so-called public gatherings to save their corruption.

Firdous further said that process of accountability would be completed without any discrimination and incumbent government was heading towards the destination of making Naya Pakistan.

Replying to a query, she said that action will be taken against all those, who reaped benefit in the broadsheet saga and it would be made public soon.