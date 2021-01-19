Irish house prices returned to annual growth in November

DUBLIN: Irish residential property prices rose year-on-year for the first time in six months in November after disruption from the initial COVID-19 lockdown of the economy halted seven years of unbroken annual growth.

Prices rose by 0.2% year-on-year in November, having dropped by as much as 0.9% in August. That was driven by the third successive month of year-on-year growth outside Dublin with prices excluding the capital up 1.2%.

Average house prices in Dublin have been broadly falling for over a year after rising sharply due to years of housing supply failing to catch up with demand, an ongoing problem throughout much of the country.