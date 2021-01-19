Pakistan
IHC seeks Thai court's decision in Ibrahim Koko case
- The court adjourned the hearing of the case till April 1.
19 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought the copy of a decision of Thailand’s court in a case pertaining to extradition of international drugs dealer Ibrahim Koko.
Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on a case pertaining to the implementation of court orders for extradition of Myanmar’s citizen.
During the course of proceeding, the court asked the representative of foreign office whether his department knew the results of this judgment.
The court adjourned the hearing of the case till April 1, with above instructions.
