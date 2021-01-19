SC allows PML-N's Yaqoob Sheik to contest election

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ended disqualification of Yaqoob Sheik, a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate from PP-126 Jhang and allowed him to contest future elections.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case filed by Yaqoob Sheik against his disqualification to contest elections.

During the course of proceedings, advocate Mian Abdul Rauf counsel for Yaqoob Sheik said that his client was disqualified on the ground that he was a bank defaulter.

He said that his client had already settled his issue with the bank in 2010 before the 2013 elections.

He said that Rs 77 million was paid to the private bank instead of Rs 97 million.

The counsel for the opponent candidate said that Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh was the CEO and majority shareholder of Ibrahim Sons Company.

Justice Bandial said that the loan was settled between a private bank and Yaqoob Sheikh and the settlement from a private bank did not appear to be the result of any pressure.