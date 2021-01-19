Bilawal to inaugurate Larkana Industrial Zone on Jan 22

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Tuesday said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was expected to perform inauguration of Larkana Industrial Zone on January 22.

While talking to media during his visit to Larkana Industrial Zone, he said the Sindh government was working for industrial development in Karachi, Hyderabad and other major cities as well as other parts of the province.

Dharejo said that industrialists should set up industries in Larkana Industrial Zone, said a statement issued here.

During the visit, the officers briefed the minister about the ongoing development works in Larkana Industrial Zone.

MD Site Ajaz Billo, Secretary Site Naeem Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Abdul Wahid and other officers were also present on the occasion.