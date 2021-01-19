ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President for enhanced trade, defence ties with friendly countries

  • He added that Pakistan wanted to strengthen bilateral ties with friendly countries in all dimensions.
APP 19 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday called for enhanced trade, investment, defence and cultural cooperation with all friendly countries for the benefit of people.

He made these remarks while talking to residents ambassadors-designates of Korea, Nepal, Belarus and non-residents ambassadors-designates of Ireland, Kosovo, Mali and Sierra Leone, who made separate calls on him, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president said Pakistan was home to some of the world’s most revered Buddhist sites and expressed hope that tourists from friendly countries would visit the country.

Earlier, the resident ambassadors-designate Suh Sangpyo (Korea), Tapas Adhikari (Nepal) and Andrei Metelitsa (Belarus), and non-resident ambassadors-designate Sonya McGuinness (Ireland), Ilir Dugolli (Kosovo), Dianguinadit Yaya Doucoure (Mali) and Alie Badara Kamara (Sierra Leone) presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi here at a ceremony.

The president congratulated the newly-appointed ambassadors and expressed the hope that they would play their role in promoting commercial and cultural relations with Pakistan.

Talking to the envoys separately, Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan’s ranking in the Ease of Doing Business Index had improved tremendously and foreign investors needed to take advantage of investment friendly environment of the country.

He added that Pakistan wanted to strengthen bilateral ties with friendly countries in all dimensions.

He also briefed the envoys about the atrocities and gross Human Rights violations being committed by India against the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He urged the international community to play its rightful role to stop India from committing such blatant violations of International Law.

Arif Alvi Trade bilateral ties defence ties

President for enhanced trade, defence ties with friendly countries

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters