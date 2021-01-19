Punjab district judiciary decided over 2m cases in 2020

LAHORE: The Punjab District judiciary decided over two million cases during the year 2020, following the directions issued by Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan.

According to the data, released by the Directorate of District Judiciary here on Tuesday, the district judiciary decided a total of 2,018,000 cases despite limited court proceedings during the coronavirus epidemic.

Out of total cases, 1,330,000 were decided by the civil courts and 688,152 by the sessions courts.

According to statistics, more than 2.2 million new cases were instituted in the district judiciary of Punjab during the year 2020.

The district courts of Lahore disposed of 275,000 cases last year, whereas 1,850,000 cases were decided by the civil courts and 90,000 by sessions courts. More than 300,000 new cases were instituted during the last year and about 263,000 cases were still pending with the district courts of Lahore.

Furthermore, 92,857 and 54,181 cases were decided by the civil and sessions courts of Faisalabad, respectively, during the last one year. As many as 65,607 cases were decided by the civil and sessions courts of Muzaffargarh, 94,281 cases were decided by the civil and sessions courts of Gujranwala, 95,000 cases were decided by the district courts of Multan, 61,676 cases were decided in the Sheikhupura courts, 65,231 cases were decided by the district judiciary of Bahawalpur, whereas 41,419 and 30,017 cases were decided in the civil and sessions courts of Rahim Yar Khan, respectively.

Similarly, 77,786 cases were decided by the civil courts and 23,577 cases by the sessions courts of Rawalpindi.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has lauded the performance of the district courts and directed them to abide by all legal requirements for fair justice and to avoid giving unnecessary dates.