ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab district judiciary decided over 2m cases in 2020

  • According to statistics, more than 2.2 million new cases were instituted in the district judiciary of Punjab during the year 2020.
APP 19 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab District judiciary decided over two million cases during the year 2020, following the directions issued by Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan.

According to the data, released by the Directorate of District Judiciary here on Tuesday, the district judiciary decided a total of 2,018,000 cases despite limited court proceedings during the coronavirus epidemic.

Out of total cases, 1,330,000 were decided by the civil courts and 688,152 by the sessions courts.

According to statistics, more than 2.2 million new cases were instituted in the district judiciary of Punjab during the year 2020.

The district courts of Lahore disposed of 275,000 cases last year, whereas 1,850,000 cases were decided by the civil courts and 90,000 by sessions courts. More than 300,000 new cases were instituted during the last year and about 263,000 cases were still pending with the district courts of Lahore.

Furthermore, 92,857 and 54,181 cases were decided by the civil and sessions courts of Faisalabad, respectively, during the last one year. As many as 65,607 cases were decided by the civil and sessions courts of Muzaffargarh, 94,281 cases were decided by the civil and sessions courts of Gujranwala, 95,000 cases were decided by the district courts of Multan, 61,676 cases were decided in the Sheikhupura courts, 65,231 cases were decided by the district judiciary of Bahawalpur, whereas 41,419 and 30,017 cases were decided in the civil and sessions courts of Rahim Yar Khan, respectively.

Similarly, 77,786 cases were decided by the civil courts and 23,577 cases by the sessions courts of Rawalpindi.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has lauded the performance of the district courts and directed them to abide by all legal requirements for fair justice and to avoid giving unnecessary dates.

LHC Punjab district judiciary

Punjab district judiciary decided over 2m cases in 2020

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters