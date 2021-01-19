Pakistan
Gold prices increase by Rs300 to Rs112,850 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change.
19 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs300 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs112, 850 against its sale at Rs112,550 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs257 and was traded at Rs96,750 against its sale at Rs96,493 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,688.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs1300 and Rs1114.54 respectively.
The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of $10 and was sold at $1844 against its sale at $1834, the association added.
