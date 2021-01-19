Business & Finance
Qatar National Bank tightens guidance for 5-year dollar bonds
- The Gulf's biggest lender received over $2.1 billion in orders for the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday.
- Credit Agricole, HSBC, Mizuho, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered are arranging the deal.
DUBAI: Qatar National Bank has tightened its price guidance for five-year US dollar-denominated bonds to 95-100 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps from initial guidance of around 120 bps over the same benchmark, a document showed on Tuesday.
The Gulf's biggest lender received over $2.1 billion in orders for the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.
Credit Agricole, HSBC, Mizuho, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered are arranging the deal.
