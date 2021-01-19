Business & Finance
South Africa's TFG posts higher Q3 turnover on online sales boost
- TFG, formally known as The Foschini Group, said online group turnover rose 32.3% for the quarter ended Dec. 26, with a 114.1% jump in Africa.
19 Jan 2021
South African fashion retailer TFG said on Tuesday its third-quarter turnover rose 5.5% as online sales surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and it had received further approvals to buy the rest of Jet's operations in Africa.
TFG, formally known as The Foschini Group, said online group turnover rose 32.3% for the quarter ended Dec. 26, with a 114.1% jump in Africa.
Pakistan Ascends to 111th Position in the Trading Across Border Index: FBR
South Africa's TFG posts higher Q3 turnover on online sales boost
Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable
Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade
Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark
PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case
Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO
Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'
Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply
Read more stories
Comments