Business & Finance
Turkish delivery firm Getir says raises $128 million for expansion
- Getir intends to use the new funds to couple exponential growth in Turkey with international expansion.
- Two sources told Reuters this month that Getir had reached an agreement in principle to secure more than $100 million in funding.
19 Jan 2021
ISTANBUL: Turkish rapid delivery company Getir said on Tuesday it had raised $128 million for international expansion in a funding round, valuing the company at about $850 million.
"Getir intends to use the new funds to couple exponential growth in Turkey with international expansion," it said in a statement. Two sources told Reuters this month that Getir had reached an agreement in principle to secure more than $100 million in funding.
