ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rwandan capital back under full virus lockdown

  • The country of 12 million people has had around 11,500 cases of the virus and almost 150 deaths since the start of the outbreak.
AFP 19 Jan 2021

KIGALI: Rwanda's capital Kigali was back under total lockdown on Tuesday after a surge in coronavirus cases in a country that has adopted some of Africa's toughest anti-Covid measures.

President Paul Kagame's government announced the measures late Monday after a cabinet meeting, banning "unnecessary movements" in the capital.

Rwanda imposed one of Africa's first total shutdowns in March 2020, and has maintained an evening curfew, changing the times and imposing curbs on transport as its outbreak fluctuated.

The country of 12 million people has had around 11,500 cases of the virus and almost 150 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

A recent surge in cases has mainly affected the capital, which represents 61 percent of all infections reported in January, health ministry statistics show.

The capital appeared practically deserted, with only a few food traders out and about, and the absence of the usually ubiquitous motorbike taxis.

A government statement said all movements would require a police permit, non-essential businesses, churches, schools and universities were closed and a 6pm curfew would be maintained in the rest of the country.

Such measures have hit the poor hard in the past, many of whom live hand to mouth on what they can earn on a given day.

"Let no Rwandan worry where they will get their food for the next two weeks due to this lockdown. Institutions are around to assist," said local government minister Shyaka Anastase.

"What we ask Rwandans is that they should fear COVID-19 more than they fear hunger. Covid is not afraid of anyone, it is not a disease for the rich people, so we need to all be on the look out."

Rwanda has enforced its measures strictly, sending those caught breaking curfew or not wearing masks to all-night lectures on the dangers of the virus.

Rights groups have accused police and soldiers of using the pandemic and strict rules for curbing the disease as cover to perpetrate abuses against the public and target critics.

Health Minister Daniel Ngamije said the challenge was to get people with symptoms to get tested.

"They do self-medication by simply taking things like ginger, and instead come to us when the symptoms are bad. But within that time, they have infected people," he said on state television.

lockdown COVID 19 Rwandan capital Kigali

Rwandan capital back under full virus lockdown

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters