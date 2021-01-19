ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taiwan scraps new year festival after rare coronavirus outbreak

  • At one point Taiwan recorded 253 straight days without any local infections.
AFP 19 Jan 2021

TAIPEI: Taiwan called off its largest Lunar New Year lantern festival for the first time on Tuesday, as authorities rushed to stem a Covid-19 cluster in one of the few places to survive the pandemic largely unscathed.

The Taiwan Lantern Festival is held in different locations each year, and was set to take place in the northern city of Hsinchu next month.

But the three-decade-old event, which typically sees up to a million visitors, was cancelled after four coronavirus cases were linked to an outbreak at a state-run hospital.

"It is difficult to control the crowd in an open space in the city," cabinet secretary-general Li Meng-yen told reporters.

Other smaller-scale lantern festivals have also been cancelled, including in Taoyuan, where the recent cluster of infections was detected.

Taiwan has been praised for its pandemic response, with fewer than 870 cases and seven deaths so far.

Its success has been partly linked to its decision to halt foreign arrivals and place strict quarantine measures on the small numbers who could still travel to the island.

At one point Taiwan recorded 253 straight days without any local infections.

But a widening hospital outbreak that surfaced last week when a doctor treating a Covid-19 patient returning from abroad tested positive has caused alarm.

"The number of confirmed cases is higher than our expectations. We need to continue working hard and show concerns for our medical workers," said health minister Chen Shih-chung.

Over the last fortnight five other doctors and nurses as well as two of their family members and a Vietnamese caregiver have contracted the virus both in and outside the hospital, bringing the cluster's total infections to nine.

One of the new patients was a woman -- the daughter of a nurse -- working at a Mos Burger outlet in a Taoyuan metro station, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Taoyuan General Hospital will partially evacuate 220 patients to lower risk of infection and ease the burden on its staff, Chen said.

So far 353 employees at the hospital have started a two-week quarantine and health authorities are tracing and testing all contacts of the new cases, according to the CECC.

Coronavirus COVID 19 Lunar New Year

Taiwan scraps new year festival after rare coronavirus outbreak

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters