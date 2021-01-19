ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German investor confidence jumps despite virus uncertainty

  • Germany's current lockdown still allows for factories and manufacturing businesses to remain open.
AFP 19 Jan 2021

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: German investor sentiment rose in January as confidence in the country's export strength outweighed jitters over extended coronavirus measures, data showed Tuesday.

The ZEW institute's monthly barometer measuring economic expectations in Europe's largest economy climbed to 61.8 points from 55.0 points in November.

"Despite the uncertainty about the further course of the lockdown, the economic outlook for the German economy has improved slightly," said ZEW President Achim Wambach.

The survey showed that "export expectations in particular have risen significantly," Wambach added.

While Germany's vaccination rollout is picking up steam, with more than one million doses administered, concerns persist over the spread of variants first discovered in Britain and South Africa.

In December, Germany tightened restrictions to curb the pandemic, including shutting most shops after a previous shutdown closed restaurants, bars, gyms and cultural activities.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet regional leaders later Tuesday to discuss strengthening measures, with mandatory home office requirements and tougher mask-wearing regulations on the cards.

Germany's current lockdown still allows for factories and manufacturing businesses to remain open.

Data for November, the most recent available, showed industrial production and orders rose, helped by Germany's reliance on its export trade with a rebounding China.

ZEW's figure, based on a survey of 198 financial market experts, came in above analysts' expectations of 60.0, according to a poll by FactSet.

However, it did not reach the high of 77.4 points logged in September, ahead of the second wave of the pandemic.

Alongside growing investor confidence, ZEW's assessment of the current economic situation in Germany improved marginally, increasing 0.1 points to minus 66.4 points -- still deep in negative territory.

German investor confidence

German investor confidence jumps despite virus uncertainty

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters