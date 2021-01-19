PDM protest: PM Imran directs Shaikh Rashid not to stop peaceful protestors

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed not to stop peaceful protestors.

The 11-party opposition alliance aka Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is gearing up to protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) later in the day.

As per details, the Interior Minister called on PM Imran and briefed him about the security arrangements ahead of PDM’s protest in the federal capital.

During the meeting, the PM directed Rasheed not to stop peaceful protestors from coming to Islamabad.

The federal minister has decided to personally monitor the situation concerning PDM’s protest outside the ECP office.

Rasheed along with Secretary interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar visited the control room and reviewed the facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Rasheed said that the government will ensure law and order situation during the PDM’s protest and strict surveillance would be done with the help of CCTV cameras.