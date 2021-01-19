ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan oil imports decline over 22pc in first half of current fiscal

  • The imports during December 2020 increased by 6.03 percent in December 2020 when compared to the imports of $777.977mn in November 2020.
Ali Ahmed 19 Jan 2021

Pakistan oil import stood at $4771.471 million during July-December (2020-21) showing a reduction of 22.32 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to imports of $6142.197 million during the corresponding period of last year.

As per Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) latest data, the commodities that contributed in decline of oil import bill included, petroleum products, the imports of which decreased by 16.30 percent, from $2591.065mn last year to $2168.674mn during the current fiscal year.

Furthermore, the imports of petroleum cured decreased from $1771.251mn to $1322.952mn, a decline of 25.31 percent while the imports of natural gas (liquified) went down by 35.33 percent, from $1626.814mn to $1052.124mn.

On the other hand, the imports of petroleum gas (liquified) increased from $153mn to $227.643mn, showing growth of 48.79 percent while the imports of all other oil products increased by 16.42 percent, from $0.067mn to 0.078mn.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the oil import bill shrunk by 20.04 percent to $824.872mn in December 2020 when compared to the imports of $1031.564mn in December 2019, the data revealed.

However, the imports during December 2020 increased by 6.03 percent in December 2020 when compared to the imports of $777.977mn in November 2020.

Pakistan natural gas PBS petroleum crude oil imports

Pakistan oil imports decline over 22pc in first half of current fiscal

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters