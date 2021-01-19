Wapda to be executive agency for K-IV project: CDWP approves two projects worth Rs3.82bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved two development projects at the cost of Rs3.82 billion.

According to the sources, the CDWP also approved WAPDA as executive agency for Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) project. They said that the Sindh government had this project but it could not execute it then the project was handed over to the federal government.

The Wapda will prepare PC-I of the project and will submit it to the CDWP for approval.

The CDWP met under Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan at P-Block Secretariat on Monday.

The meeting discussed development projects related to information technology and transport and communication sections.

Two concept clearance proposals were also presented before the forum.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Planning, members Planning Commission, representatives from the federal and provincial ministries attended the meeting for technical, financial and economic analysis of the projects presented before the CDWP forum. The Ministry of Information Technology presented a project, “Expansion and Upgradation of NGMS (3G/4G) Services and Seamless Coverage along KKH (in support of CPEC in GB)” with the total amount of Rs2,995.00 million.

The project was granted approval by the forum.

The deputy chairman Planning Commission asked the Ministry of Information Technology about the quality of internet cellular services in the Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

He instructed the Planning Commission to conduct a third-party evaluation of the quality of services.

The project is designed to carry out up-gradation of existing cellular network of G-B to NGMS (3G/4G), expansion of cellular service in underserved areas and provision of seamless cellular coverage along KKH in support of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in G-B. The proposed project will extend cellular services to the remote areas in G-B in order to meet communication requirements. It will also meet the communication requirements of people residing/moving along the Karakoram Highway (KKH).

The Government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa presented the project titled “Rehabilitation of Flood Damaged Rural Roads under Counter Value Funds (CVF)” with total cost of Rs820.686 million. The CDWP forum approved the project.

The project will be financed by the Embassy of Japan under CVF. It envisages rehabilitation works of Fatehpur to Miandam road (8.0 km) District Swat, Haljadal to Karlkian – Baralian Road (12.0 km) District Haripur, and Chooi to Kanthala via Garam Thoom Road (9.00 km) District Haripur. The main objective of the project is to enhance income of local community and reduce poverty in areas of district Swat and Haripur by improving road transport and infrastructure.

The total implementation period of the project is 24 months. The CDWP meetings will be held on every Monday for immediate and timely consideration and approval of development projects.

