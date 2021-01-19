Educational activities resume from Class 9 to 12; teams to ensure implementation of SOPs: Minister

PESHAWAR: As per the decision of National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) the educational activities from class 9 to 12 have resumed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, said Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Taraqai.

Talking to media here during his visit to Government Shaheed Saqib Ghani Higher Secondary School he said that special teams have been constituted to ensure implementation of corona SOPs at educational institutions in letter and spirit.

He urged parents, teachers and students to strictly follow the SOPs as a responsible citizen and help the government in this war against the pandemic, adding that the remaining classes from Nursery to Grade-VIII would also be opened as per the schedule and as per the guidelines of health department.

Shahram said that testing and screening of teachers and students against corona infection would continue and measures are being taken to increase the testing facilities.

He said that all basic items including sanitizer, soap and other necessary things would be provided to schools soon while students would be bound to bring and wear face masks from home.

Referring to teachers’ issues, the Minister assured that the problems of IT and other cadres’ teachers would be resolved on priority basis.

He directed the education department to work on service structure for the SST and IT teachers.

The Minister said that this year furniture for 500,000 students of government schools would be provided by June which would cost over Rs 3 billion.

To a question he said that this year the students would not be promoted without appearing in the annual examinations for which the education department has already prepared plan.