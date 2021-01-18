ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
IHC seeks comments from PMC in case challenging actions against employees

  • The court also stopped PMC to take any action against its employees till next date of hearing.
APP 18 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on a petition challenging the conversion of PMDC employees’ services into contracts and stopping pensions of retired employees.

The court also stopped PMC to take any action against its employees till next date of hearing.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of IHC heard the petition filed by PMC employees against changing in job structure and stoppage of pensions.

Sara Rubab Nasir appeared before the court on behalf of employees and adopted the stance that PMC was already against the employees of ex-PMDC as they had challenged the PMC Ordinance previously before this court.

She stated that PMC's decisions against employees were biased.

She prayed the court to stop PMC from taking any action against the employees. The court asked that why the PMC had stopped the pensions of retired employees to this the employees’ lawyer said that the decision was taken without telling the reasons.

After this, the court served notices to the respondents in the case.

The hearing on petition against conversion of services into contracts was adjourned till February 9, while the case related to pensions was postponed till February 25.

