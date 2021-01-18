Markets
China's 2020 coal output hits record high
- For December alone, coal output was 351.89 million tonnes.
18 Jan 2021
BEIJING: China's coal output hit a record high in 2020 despite Beijing's climate change pledge to reduce consumption of the dirty fossil fuel and months-long disruptions at major coal mining hubs.
The world's biggest coal miner and consumer produced 3.84 billion tonnes of coal in 2020, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.
For December alone, coal output was 351.89 million tonnes, up 3.2% from the same month last year, and up from 347.27 million tonnes in November.
