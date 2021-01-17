Young doctors boycott OPDs at CHK

KARACHI: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) of DR Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) on Saturday staged a protest demonstration and boycotted the hospital’s Outpatient Departments (OPDs) for two hours in favor of their demands

The postgraduates (PGs) and house officers were carrying placards and banners inscribed with different slogans like: ensure timely payment of house officers stipend, regularization of COVID-19 doctors, provision of COVID-19 allowance, improvement in health delivery in CHK and others.

The protesters were led by Vice-President YDA Sindh Dr Waris Ali Jakhran. The doctors completely boycotted the OPDs from 09:00 to 11:00 am and vowed to continue the protest till acceptance of their genuine demands.

Scores of patients seeking consultation and medical intervention had to return home in sheer disappointment when they visited CHK as PGs and house officer were on the boycott of OPD duties on the call given by the YDA Sindh.

The protesters demanded payment of stipends on time, risk allowance for house officers, hostel facility for PGs & house officers, deputation of PGs, improvement in health delivery in CHK, provision of COVID-19 allowance and other arrears.