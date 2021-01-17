ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tunisia set to lose stolen millons in Swiss banks

AFP 17 Jan 2021

TUNIS: Tunisia could lose millions of dollars stashed in Switzerland by the family of ousted dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, a senior official said Saturday.

The funds are currently frozen by Swiss authorities but a deadline to claw back funds ends midnight on Tuesday and restrictions then cease, a presidential official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Swiss authorities imposed a 10-year freeze on assets of Ben Ali and his clan amid a corruption probe on January 19, 2011, five days after the toppled leader fled to Saudi Arabia, where he later died.

Swiss-based campaign group Public Eye, which investigates human rights violations by Swiss companies, estimates Ben Ali’s family and allies shifted some $320 million into Swiss banks in the years before his ouster.

Leila Trabelsi, Ben Ali’s widow, and her wealthy businessman brother Belhassen Trabelsi, are among 30 to 50 of his relatives and associates who “could get hold of the money”, the source said.

“We are in touch daily with the Swiss authorities, but despite their understanding, it will be difficult to achieve anything” by the deadline, the source added.

The Swiss have reportedly demanded documents to prove the funds are indeed illegal, before they could return it to Tunisia’s government.

Swiss authorities also want to know the legal status of members of the Ben Ali clan, many of whom faced warrants and trials in Tunisia for corruption, the source said.

The authorities have failed to compile the information due to political instability in Tunisia, which has seen nine government since 2011, the source added.

Swiss daily Le Temps said Swiss officials had offered to create a joint body to support Tunisian efforts to reclaim the cash.

But former Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi, who died in 2019, preferred to try retrieve funds through reconciliation deals with members of the Ben Ali clan.

Tunisia set to lose stolen millons in Swiss banks

Pension, provident fund liabilities: MoF seeks services of actuarial firm for valuation

Senate election: ECP, JI advocate ‘secret ballot’

Arnab Goswami Whatsapp leaks: Indian conspiracy behind the Pulwama attack exposed

World migration down 30pc due to pandemic: UN

Low success rate of China’s vaccine: Only 0.27pc of population may develop immunity through vaccination

Fitch keeps Britain outlook negative, debt at AA-

Revision of CGT, other taxes: Stockbrokers propose policy measures to FBR

Unified weighted average tariff raised by Rs1.8/unit

PIA counsel to appear before London, KL courts: minister

Over 65,000 MTs of wheat reaches PQ

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.