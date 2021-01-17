ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
NTDC to carry out annual maintenance work next week

Recorder Report 17 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) could carry out the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station on 18 & 19 January 2021. Subsequently, partial load management will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on 132 kV and 66 kV grid stations of IESCO.

The spokesman said that these grid stations and feeders include Chakwal, Chakri, Adyala, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Badshaan, Pinanwal, Dandot, Talagang, Choa Syedan Shah, Noorpur Sethi, Bhagwal, Jand, Lakarmar, Danda Shah Bilawal and Tamman. However, there will be complete shutdown at 132kV grid station Dina and its connected feeders.

The spokesman appealed to the consumers for their cooperation, so that the maintenance is completed timely. He said annual maintenance of Bus Bar at 500 kV grid station Rawat will result in smooth and uninterrupted power supply and facilitate consumers of Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas.

