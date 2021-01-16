ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
PIA to appear before London, Malasian court over lease payment issue: Sarwar Khan

  • PIA had acquired the plane on expensive lease during PML-N tenure, he added.
APP 16 Jan 2021

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday said Pakistan International Airline (PIA) failed to pay lease on time due to coronavirus pandemic and Malaysian court issued order without listening the arguments of airline.

Talking to media persons here, the minister said PIA officials would appear before London court on January 22 and before Malaysian court on January 24 then the national carrier would accept the decision of courts.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had acquired the plane on expensive lease during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tenure, he added.

The minister said the government believed in taking practical steps for welfare of the common man, adding that the government announced to execute 110km long Rawalpindi Ring Road project which would not only help resolving the traffic issues but also create job opportunities and give a boost to economic activities in the area.

Sarwar said an amount of Rs six billion has been credited to Rawalpindi administration in that regard and hoped that ring the project would be initiated before June 2021.

He said five small dams including Daducha, Mujahid, Papin, Chehan and Mahuta Mohra were being constructed in Rawalpindi to meet irrigation needs of local formers and these would also be helpful to overcome water shortage issues.

Sarwar said that Rs 50 million were approved for a plan to solve the issue of low gas pressure in the twin cities while the practical work has been started in that regard.

Replying to a question about Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest, he said holding protest was the right of every one but it should be under law and democratic norms. The people had rejected the narrative of PDM, he remarked.

Later, the minister also inaugurated the gas supply project to the seven villages of Takht Padi Union Council of Rawat.

