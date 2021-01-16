ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 244 lives during the second wave in Hazara division

  • Coronavirus test results of 6480 waited in all across Hazara division.
APP 16 Jan 2021

ABBOTTABAD: During the second wave of Coronavirus 244 people have lost lives in the Hazara division while the number of active cases were 250.

According to the health department statistics, 113236 Coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Hazra division, 98200 were tested negative, 8556 were confirmed with COVID-19 and 8062 people have recovered in eight districts of the region.

The total number of Covid-19 tests conducted in the Hazara division was 113236 where 35125 tests were conducted in district Abbottabad, 8130 district Battagram, 25005 district Haripur, 28314 district Mansehra, 3532 district Torghar, 5044 district Lower Kohistan and 2180 of Kolai Palis.

In the Hazara division, a total number of COVID-19 negative was 98280 where 30933 were from district Abbottabad, 7366 district Battagram, 21561 district Haripur, 24956 district Mansehra, 2767 district Torghar, 4460 district Lower Kohistan and 1532 of Kolai Palis.

Coronavirus test results of 6480 waited in all across Hazara division where 970 were from district Abbottabad, 209 district Battagram, 1459 district Haripur, 956 district Mansehra, 2767 district Torghar, 659 district Lower Kohistan and 615 from district Kolai Palis.

The total number of deaths caused by the Coronavirus has reached 244 where the share of district Abbottabad was 139, Mansehra 41, Battagram 18, Haripur 46.

Coronavirus Hazara division corona second wave

COVID-19 claims 244 lives during the second wave in Hazara division

Pakistan approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack, knew Modi would do "something major" to sweep polls

Pakistan reports 2,793 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Presidential reference: ECP opposes Senate polls through open ballot

Pakistan terms WhatsApp privacy policy postponement ‘a positive step’

Govt wakes up to dire need for police reforms

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters