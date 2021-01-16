ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bassino grabs third women's giant slalom victory of the season

  • Bassino's third victory in four giant slaloms this season allowed her to take the lead in the discipline from compatriot Federica Brignone, who was fifth.
AFP 16 Jan 2021

KRANJSKA GORA: Italian Marta Bassino dominated the World Cup giant slalom in Kranjska Gora on Saturday to beat Tessa Worley of France by 0.80 seconds with Swiss skier Michelle Gisin a distant third

On an icy slope, Bassino was fastest in the first run in 1min 4.15sec, with Gisin second and overall World Cup leader Petra Vlhova third.

In the second run, Worley surged from fifth with the fastest time at 1:07.70 but skiing last on a fast deteriorating piste, Bassino was just 0.05sec slower as she recorded the second fastest time of the run.

Bassino's third victory in four giant slaloms this season allowed her to take the lead in the discipline from compatriot Federica Brignone, who was fifth.

Bassino had already won the giant slaloms in Soelden in Austria in October and Courchevel in France in December.

Gisin gained 10 points in the overall standings on Vlhova, who was fourth, but the Slovenian still holds a commanding 114 point lead.

The races were initially set for Maribor, but were moved because of the lack of snow in the Slovenian town.

Marta Bassino slalom victory

Bassino grabs third women's giant slalom victory of the season

Pakistan approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack, knew Modi would do "something major" to sweep polls

Pakistan reports 2,793 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Presidential reference: ECP opposes Senate polls through open ballot

Pakistan terms WhatsApp privacy policy postponement ‘a positive step’

Govt wakes up to dire need for police reforms

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters