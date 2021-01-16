ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Collaboration necessary for development in Karachi: Asad Umar

  • "Sindh government has the right to remove encroachments" — not the federal government, the planning minister clarified.
  • The vaccine will reach Pakistan "by March", says Asad Umar.
BR Web Desk 16 Jan 2021

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that all parties need to work together for development in Karachi.

Addressing a press conference in the port city alongside Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Federal Information Technology Minister Amin-ul-Haque, and other ministers, Umar said that the citizens of Karachi were looking to the province and the Centre for development in the city.

Talking about Green Line project, the minister said that the project was nearing completion, while, the Karachi Circular Railway would also be completed before the ML1.

"Sindh government has the right to remove encroachments" — not the federal government, the planning minister clarified.

Commenting on the coronavirus vaccine, he said that Pakistan hasn’t placed any an order for the vaccine. "We have not lied to the nation about vaccine procurement."

He added that the vaccine will reach Pakistan "by March".

On the other hand, Chief Minister said that both the federal and provincial governments, after the Karachi rains that had wreaked havoc in the city, came up with a comprehensive plan to drain water.

To begin with, work started on the Mehmoodabad nullah, in which 205 houses were broken or completely leveled to clear the nullah.

He said that the Supreme Court had ordered the National Disaster Management to do the work, however, the Frontier Works Organisation had started the task, and before monsoon, works on all the nullahs would be completed.

Furthermore the CM said that the provincial government's officials had expressed their reservations over the census during the meeting.

Pakistan Karachi Asad Umar CM Sindh development

Collaboration necessary for development in Karachi: Asad Umar

Pakistan approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack, knew Modi would do "something major" to sweep polls

Pakistan reports 2,793 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Presidential reference: ECP opposes Senate polls through open ballot

Pakistan terms WhatsApp privacy policy postponement ‘a positive step’

Govt wakes up to dire need for police reforms

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters