Jan 16, 2021
Pakistan

17 more Covid patients die in Punjab

  She said that 268341 test have so far been conducted in Punjab, she concluded.
PPI 16 Jan 2021

LAHORE: SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said in a statement on Saturday that PDM is aggrieved over the flop show on resignations and the long march.

"Now everyone in the PDM is playing their own trumpet. There is a rift between the princess, prince and Maulana," she said and added 'this gang of hypocrites will never resign'.

She remarked: "Thieves and looters cannot take out long march." She said these people will contest by-elections and participate in Senate elections as well. She said that people were enjoying the jokes of political clowns.

PDM elements should be ashamed of themselves. The negative politics of those who scored political points on corona have come to its logical end.

She said that 535 new corona cases have been reported during the last 24 hours in Punbjab which took the total number of corona victims to 148488 in the province whereas, 17 patients died, 14390 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

She said that 268341 test have so far been conducted in Punjab, she concluded.

