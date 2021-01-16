ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
Jan 16, 2021
District admin officers inspect anti-polio campaign

  • Health Department officials said that anti-polio teams were administering vaccine to 1.8 million children under five years of age door-to-door in the provincial capital.
APP 16 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik on Saturday visited Nashtar Town, Katcha Jail Road, Chungi Amar Sandhu and different places of Gulberg Area to monitor the ongoing polio campaign which started on January 11, 2021.

Briefing on the occasion, the Health Department officials said that anti-polio teams were administering vaccine to 1.8 million children under five years of age door-to-door in the provincial capital.

The DC urged the parents, teachers and representative of NGOs to come forward and play their due role in the eradication of polio virus. He inspected the attendance of polio workers and monitored the campaign. He also administered anti-polio drops along with Vitamin-A drops to children.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia visited Union Council (UC)-52 Tulspura, Wahga zone and monitor anti-polio campaign activities including finger marking, door marking and technical sheets.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zakhi Shakir visited UC-55 Tariq Colony, Mustafabad, Aziz Bhatti zone to inspect the work with regard to the ongoing campaign for eradication of polio and also check attendance of polio workers.

