PTI Govt taking hard decisions to bring institutional reforms: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz has said the PTI government is taking hard decisions to bring reforms in the national institutions for achieving better performance.

Talking to a private television channel, he criticized the opposition parties for damaging the image of national institutions.

Shibli Faraz said the government is taking all possible steps to restore image and efficiency of the institutions through reform programs.

He said PPP and PML-N ruled the country for three decades but no proper attention was paid to improve the performance of PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills and other organizations.

Commenting on PIA plane flying to Malaysian capital, he said grounding plane at the airport was a strange matter. However, he said the Pakistan Embassy and a team of PIA are engaged in collecting the details.

The Minister said in next two days, we would be able to disclose the details after inquiry.