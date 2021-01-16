ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
Buzdar lays foundation stone of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala dual carriageway

PPI 16 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has laid the foundation stone of Sheikhupura to Gujranwala dual carriageway road project in a ceremony held at Chief Minister Office Saturday.

Senor Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and other concerned authorities were present on the occasion.

Buzdar said that 43-Kilometer long Sheikhupura to Gujranwala dual carriageway road project will cost Rs5.70 billion.

He further maintained that the project will be completed under the public-private partnership.

Thousands of vehicles will be benefited from better transportation facility with the completion of this project on daily basis.

He said this project will made possible easy and speedy access to motorway M-2 and Sheikhupura from Gujranwala. He said that private partners will be responsible for the repair and maintenance of the project for 25 years.

The construction of road will interlink two industrial cities besides providing better transportation facilities to the citizens as well as saving time and fuel, he concluded.

