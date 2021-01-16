Corona claims four more lives at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Another four patients fell prey to coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Ahmad Ali (40) Abid Hussain (65) Sardar Muhammed (50) and Altaf Hussain (65) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Ahmad Ali belonged to Vehari, Abid Hussain to Muzaffargarh, Sardar Muhammed Khanewal while Altaf Hussain hailed from Layyah, he informed.

Forty-eight patients were tested positive and 20 were suspected out of total 105 cases brought to admit here, he stated.

Fifty patients were also diagnosed as negative and would likely to be discharged soon.