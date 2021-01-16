ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi to reopen Qatar embassy in coming days

  • Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar in mid-2017 accusing it of supporting terrorism.
  • The countries have opened up their air spaces to each other and some flights have resumed.
Reuters 16 Jan 2021

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expects to re-open its embassy in Qatar in the coming days, Saudi's foreign minister said on Saturday, following a US-backed detente last week in a three-year-old dispute between Arab states.

It is just a matter of logistics, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told journalists in Riyadh when asked about embassy reopenings.

Full diplomatic relations will resume, he added.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar in mid-2017 accusing it of supporting terrorism. Qatar denied that and said the embargo was meant to undermine its sovereignty.

Riyadh on Jan. 5 announced a breakthrough US-backed deal to end the row with Doha, to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran.

The countries have opened up their air spaces to each other and some flights have resumed.

Saudi Arabia Qatar embassy Faisal bin Farhan Arab alliance

Saudi to reopen Qatar embassy in coming days

Pakistan approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack, knew Modi would do "something major" to sweep polls

Pakistan reports 2,793 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Presidential reference: ECP opposes Senate polls through open ballot

Pakistan terms WhatsApp privacy policy postponement ‘a positive step’

Govt wakes up to dire need for police reforms

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters