Ukraine wheat flour exports fall by 56pc in H1 2020/21

KYIV: Ukraine wheat flour exports fell by 56% in the first six months of the 2020/21 July-June season, analyst APK-Inform said on Saturday.

Export volume totalled 79,500 tonnes and the main destination was United Arab Emirates with imports of 15,300 tonnes, the consultancy said in a report.

Exports reached 182,500 tonnes during the same period of the previous season.

Ukraine also exported 14,700 tonnes of the commodity to Molodova and 12,400 tonnes to Palestine.

APK-Inform did not give a reason for the smaller exports.