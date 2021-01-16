Markets
Ukraine wheat flour exports fall by 56pc in H1 2020/21
16 Jan 2021
KYIV: Ukraine wheat flour exports fell by 56% in the first six months of the 2020/21 July-June season, analyst APK-Inform said on Saturday.
Export volume totalled 79,500 tonnes and the main destination was United Arab Emirates with imports of 15,300 tonnes, the consultancy said in a report.
Exports reached 182,500 tonnes during the same period of the previous season.
Ukraine also exported 14,700 tonnes of the commodity to Molodova and 12,400 tonnes to Palestine.
APK-Inform did not give a reason for the smaller exports.
