ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia to reopen air travel with Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar

  • The early weeks of the pandemic, would restart from Jan 27, after certain epidemiological criteria were met.
  • The four countries were seeing fewer than 40 new cases per fortnight per 100,000 people.
Reuters Updated 16 Jan 2021

MOSCOW: Russian authorities said on Saturday that flights between Moscow and the capitals of Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar, suspended since the early weeks of the pandemic, would restart from Jan 27, after certain epidemiological criteria were met.

A statement shared following a meeting of the government's coronavirus HQ said that the four countries were seeing fewer than 40 new cases per fortnight per 100,000 people.

COVID cases Russia to reopen air travel epidemiological criteria

Russia to reopen air travel with Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar

Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack, knew Modi would do "something major" to sweep polls

Pakistan reports 2,793 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Presidential reference: ECP opposes Senate polls through open ballot

Pakistan terms WhatsApp privacy policy postponement ‘a positive step’

Govt wakes up to dire need for police reforms

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

CPEC’s Rashakai SEZ: BoI body approves first land allotment to foreign firm

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters