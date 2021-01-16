ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England's Root hits double century against Sri Lanka

  • The 321 ball innings with a six and 18 fours played a crucial role in England building a 286 run first innings lead over Sri Lanka.
AFP 16 Jan 2021

GALLE: Joe Root on Saturday completed his fourth Test double century but ran out of partners as his England team threw away wickets against Sri Lanka before he could reach his career best.

The England captain made 228 out of the tourists' 421 all out -- 26 runs short of his brilliant 254 against Pakistan at Old Trafford in 2016.

The 321 ball innings with a six and 18 fours played a crucial role in England building a 286 run first innings lead over Sri Lanka.

It also reaffirmed Root's return as one of the world's top batsmen after a barren 2020. It is the first time he has reached three figures in a Test since his 226 in New Zealand in November 2019. Root also scored an unbeaten 200 against Sri Lanka at Lord's in 2014.

Root added the 32 runs required from his overnight score in less than an hour on the third day, hitting a four off spinner Lasith Emuldeniya to reach 200 in the empty Galle stadium.

The 30-year-old acknowledged applause from his teammates in the pavilion as well as lone England fan Rob Lewis watching from a historic fort overlooking the ground. Lewis has been waiting for the match in Sri Lanka for 10 months since it was postponed in March.

Root finally went caught by Emuldeniya on the boundary as he went for a six off Dilruwan Perera.

But while England have a big lead that gives them hope of victory without batting again, it was not the "ruthless" display that Root had demanded on Friday.

Seven wickets fell in the session to the Sri Lankan bowlers who had struggled so much on the second day.

Fast bowler Asitha Fernando took Jos Buttler (30) and Sam Curran (0) with successive balls.

In the next over Root hit his landmark four off Emuldeniya but Dom Bess was run out as the tourists suffered a bout of nerves.

Perera also took Jack Leach and Mark Wood in successive overs to finish on four for 109 runs.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 135 on the first day of the first of the two Tests, both to be held in Galle behind closed doors.

England Joe Root Sri Lanka Test match

England's Root hits double century against Sri Lanka

Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack, knew Modi would do "something major" to sweep polls

Pakistan reports 2,793 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Presidential reference: ECP opposes Senate polls through open ballot

Pakistan terms WhatsApp privacy policy postponement ‘a positive step’

Govt wakes up to dire need for police reforms

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

CPEC’s Rashakai SEZ: BoI body approves first land allotment to foreign firm

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters