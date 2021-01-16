ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh call up uncapped trio for West Indies ODIs

  • West Indies will also play two Test matches against the hosts during their tour.
AFP 16 Jan 2021

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Saturday called up uncapped all-rounder Mahedi Hasan and pace bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam in their 18-man squad for the three-match one-day international series against West Indies.

The series, which begins with the first match in Dhaka on January 20, marks the return of international cricket to Bangladesh after a Covid-19 disruption.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said they announced a relatively large squad as a precaution, with the series being held under strict health protocols.

"We took several extra players because we are facing a pandemic now. You cannot add a player to the squad anytime in this kind of situation," he said.

"Our three uncapped players Mahedi, Hasan and Shoriful have all did well in domestic cricket recently. We included them because we thought it's also a time for us to look for the future," he added.

The series is also Bangladesh's first since pace bowler Mashrafe Mortaza stepped down as captain in March.

Mashrafe was left out of the preliminary squad for the series in Bangladesh's first indication of a new beginning under opener Tamim Iqbal, who was named captain in March but has yet to assume his role.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan also returned to the Bangladesh squad after serving out his one-year ban for failure to report multiple corrupt approaches.

Taskin Ahmed was recalled in a pace heavy squad, which also included Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.

The second and third ODIs of the series will be on January 22 and 25, respectively in Dhaka and Chittagong.

West Indies will also play two Test matches against the hosts during their tour.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mahmud Ullah, Riyad Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hassan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam.

West Indies Bangladesh Test series ODIs

Bangladesh call up uncapped trio for West Indies ODIs

Arnab Goswami celebrated Pulwama attack, knew Modi would do "something major" to sweep polls

Pakistan reports 2,793 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Presidential reference: ECP opposes Senate polls through open ballot

Pakistan terms WhatsApp privacy policy postponement ‘a positive step’

Govt wakes up to dire need for police reforms

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

CPEC’s Rashakai SEZ: BoI body approves first land allotment to foreign firm

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters