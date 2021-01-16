Stranded PIA passengers of seized plane to reach Pakistan tonight

The stranded passengers of the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) seized aircraft in Malaysia will be returning to Pakistan today (Saturday) via Emirates and Qatar Airways flights.

As per the statement issued by the national flag carrier, out of 172 passengers, 118 will reach Islamabad airport today at 11 pm via flight no EA-614. Meanwhile, 54 more passengers will be brought back via flight no QR-632 at 1:40 am.

The staff of the PIA is taking care of the stranded passengers in Dubai and Doha, said the spokespersons and added that breakfast was also presented to the passengers.

On Friday, the Pakistan International Airlines plane was held back in Malaysia following a court order, the airline said, adding that the case involved a $14 million lease dispute underway in a British court.

“It is an unacceptable situation and PIA has engaged the support from Government of Pakistan to take up this matter using diplomatic channels,” spokesperson had said.

Later, the Foreign Office had said that Pakistan’s High Commission in Malaysia is in close contact with the relevant Malaysian authorities and PIA to address the issue of seizure of the airline’s aircraft in Kuala Lumpur.