Lockdown imposed in more areas of Peshawar

  • On Friday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that at 13.62 %, Peshwar has the second-highest positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in the country.
  • During the past 24 hours, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 277 new cases and 11 deaths from the virus.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 16 Jan 2021

A smart lockdown has been imposed in five more areas in Peshawar due to the increase of coronavirus cases.

On Friday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that at 13.62 %, Peshwar has the second-highest positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in the country. A lockdown has been imposed in YakaToot Bazar, Warsak Road, Khushal Town, Hayatabad Phase 3, streets 1 and 2 and Hayatabad Phase 4, streets 4,5 and 6.

According to a notification, during the lockdown, markets, shopping malls, and offices in these areas will remain closed, while all gatherings have been prohibited, Samaa reported. No person will be allowed to exit or enter these areas except those supplying essential commodities.

During the past 24 hours, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 277 new cases and 11 deaths from the virus. So far, 62,996 coronavirus cases have been reported in KP. 1,773 people have also died from the infection.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is imparting training to health workers of medical teaching institutions in Peshawar to reduce mortality due to coronavirus. WHO has started case management training in three Peshawar-based medical teaching institutions.

Lockdown imposed in more areas of Peshawar

