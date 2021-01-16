ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Petroleum Division open bids for 20 Onshore Blocks

  • Apart from E&P activities, the successful companies will also spend over USD 1.3 million in social welfare for the areas of their respective Blocks.
  • Meanwhile, for blocks that have made discoveries, investments of several hundred million dollars will be made by these companies to develop the production.
Ali Ahmed 16 Jan 2021

The Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) has publicly opened bids for 20 Onshore Blocks for grant of Petroleum Exploration Rights through open bidding.

As per details, the minimum investment to be carried out by the Exploration and Production (E&P) companies in these Blocks for prospecting will be over USD 71 million in three years, informed the Petroleum Division.

Apart from E&P activities, the successful companies will also spend over USD 1.3 million in social welfare for the areas of their respective Blocks. Meanwhile, for blocks that have made discoveries, investments of several hundred million dollars will be made by these companies to develop the production.

The auction of new oil and gas blocks is part of the incumbent government strategy to revive E&P activities in the country which had been ignored by previous governments. The current government also aimed at less reliance on imports in the oil and gas by introducing ease-of-doing-business in petroleum sector and transparency to ensure a level-playing field for all competitors in E&P sector.

The division said that the onset of E&P activities will help to create job opportunities and possible decrease in import bill.

petroleum PETROLEUM DIVISION E&P blocks

Petroleum Division open bids for 20 Onshore Blocks

Pakistan reports 2,793 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Pakistan terms WhatsApp privacy policy postponement ‘a positive step’

Govt wakes up to dire need for police reforms

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

CPEC’s Rashakai SEZ: BoI body approves first land allotment to foreign firm

FBR shares draft of Free Zone with Law Division: Investors to have legal document on tax exemptions

POL products’ prices hiked

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters