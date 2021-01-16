ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
Govt wakes up to dire need for police reforms

Recorder Report 16 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Asking the police personnel not to succumb to any political influence or pressure, Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the Inspector General Police Punjab to utilise all resources to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Chairing a meeting on reforms and performance of Punjab Police here Friday, the PM stressed use of modern technology to control crimes.

Emphasising for resolving the problems of citizens on merit and taking strict action against officials creating hurdles in the way to justice, the premier regretted that political appointments were made in police during previous tenures, which impacted the performance of the department.

The PM said the treatment of police on the basis of equality and law would lead to satisfaction of citizens and asked the IG Punjab to focus on improving the image of his department. He said appointing honest officials at important positions had its impact till grassroots level and called for postings and transfers on the basis of merit only to ensure dispensation of justice.

The PM said nabbing big criminals gave a warning to little offenders to refrain from indulging in crimes.

IG Punjab Inam Ghani briefed the Prime Minister about the progress on reforms related to Punjab Police and informed him that proposals on financial autonomy of police stations and mechanism on reconciliatory council had been presented to the Chief Minister.

The premier also expressed satisfaction over the performance of Chief Secretary Punjab and IG Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and PM’s Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar were present in the meeting.

