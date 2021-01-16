ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Recorder Report 16 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, here Friday and discussed overall situation of the province besides matters concerning pace of development projects in the province. Sources claimed that the CM briefed the PM about steps taken to check inflation and promote investment opportunities in the province.

Views were also exchanged over the ongoing law and order situation and progress on new initiatives, the sources added. The Prime Minister is on a day-long visit to the provincial capital, where he is due to chair meetings on the situation of agriculture, economic development and law and order situation in Punjab.

Moreover, talking to provincial Minister Bait ul Mal and Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, the CM said that welfare of destitute and disenfranchised strata was the responsibility of the government and effective measures had been taken for bringing the less privileged segment of the society in the mainstream. Scope of the shelter home and almonries were being further expanded, he added.

The CM said the incumbent government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan had supported the weak segment of the society. “Time has come to award equal right to the deprived segment of the society besides fulfilling their genuine demands,” he added.

Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari briefed the CM about the ongoing public welfare projects. He said all out measures had been taken for the rehabilitation of the common man.

Moreover, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the PDM is facing a bleak future as the threat of resignations has ended in a fiasco and Islamabad sit-in would also be a political mirage for them.

In a statement, SACM said the PDM leadership was unconcerned towards health safety of the people, adding the anarchistic political designs of the princess had been dampened.

The SACM asserted that the negative politics of PDM was buried and those giving dates had to eat humble pie. The PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure, she continued.

Firdous Awan reiterated that the stinking narrative of the PDM had met a natural death while the callous cabal, which played havoc with the lives of the people during corona pandemic, was left high and dry.

