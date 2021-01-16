ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FBR shares draft of Free Zone with Law Division: Investors to have legal document on tax exemptions

Sohail Sarfraz 16 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has shared draft of the Gwadar Port and Free Zone Rules 2021 with the Law and Justice Division for investors to have a detailed legal document on exemptions and tax concessions available to the companies operating under the said Free Zone.

This has been informed by the FBR officials to the Ministry of Planning and Development during the last meeting to review progress of the CPEC projects at Gwadar.

According to the sources, the government has also decided to exempt Gwadar Port from provincial taxes.

Officials informed the meeting that the representatives of the FBR informed that the draft rules have been shared with the Law and Justice Division for feedback and comments. Once a response from the Law and Justice Division is received, the rules will be published on the FBR website for 15 days to obtain public opinion, and subsequently, the rules would be notified. The representatives of the Government of Balochistan informed that as per directions of the provincial cabinet, they formed a committee under the chairmanship of secretary finance Government of Balochistan, which would look into the matter on case to case basis.

Last year, the federal cabinet had approved amendments in tax laws relating to tax concessions/exemptions with respect to Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone, after the FBR and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) reached an agreement.

The Revenue Division sought permission of the prime minister to consider amendments in tax laws relating to tax concessions/ exemptions in respect of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone, under the proviso to Rule 18(6) of Rules of Business 1973, as the matter was of urgent nature.

The Revenue Division submitted that the projects being undertaken under the auspices of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor are vital for promoting national development, fostering economic growth and protecting the strategic interests of the country. The MoMA moved a summary before the ECC regarding approval of various exemptions required for the Gwadar Port and the Gwadar Free Zone. The ECC approved the proposals on August 28, 2019, to ensure the removal of various impediments in the implementation of the concession agreement in respect to Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR shares draft of Free Zone with Law Division: Investors to have legal document on tax exemptions

Punjab CM briefs PM about performance

Rs400m approved for establishing additional accountability courts

Lease dispute: PIA plane ‘impounded’ in Malaysia

‘Seizure’ took place after passengers had boarded aircraft

CPEC’s Rashakai SEZ: BoI body approves first land allotment to foreign firm

POL products’ prices hiked

Auction of oil, gas exploration blocks: Tender will be opened next Friday: minister

PM describes agri sector as ‘top priority’

Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9trn into pandemic-hit economy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.